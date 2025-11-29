Memorial service held for victims of Hong Kong's residential building fire
A memorial service is held for victims of the residential building fire in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 29, 2025. The national flag and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flag were flown at half-mast at all government buildings. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
HONG KONG, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), together with principal officials of the HKSAR government and civil servants, participated in a memorial service at the government headquarters on Saturday morning, paying tribute to the victims of the residential building fire in Tai Po.
John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), together with principal officials of the HKSAR government and civil servants, participates in a memorial service at the government headquarters, paying tribute to the victims of the residential building fire in Tai Po, in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 29, 2025. The national flag and the HKSAR flag were flown at half-mast at all government buildings. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
