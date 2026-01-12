University of Macao celebrates 45th anniversary

Xinhua) 08:36, January 12, 2026

A child learns to operate a robotic dog at the University of Macao in Macao, south China, Jan. 11, 2026. The launch ceremony for the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the University of Macao, along with an open-day event, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Students of the University of Macao perform at the launch ceremony for the celebrations of the university's 45th anniversary in Macao, south China, Jan. 11, 2026. The launch ceremony for the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the University of Macao, along with an open-day event, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People visit the University of Macao in Macao, south China, Jan. 11, 2026. The launch ceremony for the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the University of Macao, along with an open-day event, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People make sachets at the University of Macao in Macao, south China, Jan. 11, 2026. The launch ceremony for the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the University of Macao, along with an open-day event, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Foreigners pose for photos in front of the library of University of Macao in Macao, south China, Jan. 11, 2026. The launch ceremony for the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the University of Macao, along with an open-day event, kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

