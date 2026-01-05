Macao sees tourism surge during New Year holiday
MACAO, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) experienced a strong tourism boom during the New Year holiday period, according to data released on Monday by the SAR's Public Security Police Force (CPSP).
From Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 4, Macao's border checkpoints handled a total of 3,807,706 inbound and outbound trips. During the period, inbound visitor arrivals reached 766,240, reflecting robust holiday travel demand.
The CPSP said earlier that Macao's single-day total border crossings hit an all-time high on Jan. 1, with 866,603 inbound and outbound trips recorded. Visitor arrivals on the day reached 188,036, the highest level ever logged for New Year's Day.
The holiday surge followed a record-breaking year for Macao's tourism sector. In 2025, total visitor arrivals to the city reached 40.06 million, the highest annual figure on record, according to the CPSP.
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao SAR announces honors for outstanding individuals, organizations
- Cultural, tourism trade event on creative life held in Macao
- Macao SAR holds flag-raising, reception to mark 26th anniversary of return to motherland
- Concert celebrating 26th anniv. of Macao's return to motherland held in Macao
- Int'l forum in Macao calls for mutual learning among civilizations
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.