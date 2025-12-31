Macao SAR announces honors for outstanding individuals, organizations

Xinhua) 19:57, December 31, 2025

MACAO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Wednesday announced the list of Decorations, Medals, and Certificates of Merit for 2025.

A total of 28 recipients, either individuals or organizations, were on the list, and the awards were said to recognize achievement, outstanding contribution, and distinguished service.

Under the Decorations of Honor, Ho Iat Seng and Kou Hoi In were awarded the Grand Lotus Decoration. Raimundo Arrais do Rosario, Ho Veng On, and Vong Man Chong received the Golden Lotus Decoration, while the Macao Association of Banks was awarded the Silver Lotus Decoration.

Decorations of Honor, including the Grand Lotus, Golden Lotus, and Silver Lotus, recognize individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the image, reputation, or development of the Macao SAR, either locally or outside the city.

The SAR government also announced a number of individuals and organizations to be awarded Medals of Merit, Medals for Distinguished Service, and Certificates of Merit.

The awarding ceremony is scheduled on Jan. 30, 2026.

