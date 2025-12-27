Yearender: Diversity, integration drive Macao's new chapter in 2025

MACAO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- As the year draws to a close, crowds of visitors thronged the Ruins of St. Paul's, one of Macao's iconic landmarks. Vendors and residents alike were also making preparations to welcome the New Year.

Mr. Lei, owner of a traditional pastry shop near the Ruins of St. Paul's, told Xinhua that many customers come to buy gifts for family and friends toward the end of the year, making the period from December to February the busiest time for business. He said that the turnover is about 10 to 20 percent higher than usual.

The year 2025 marks the opening chapter of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). By fully implementing "patriots administering Macao," advancing economic diversification, and actively integrating into the country's overall development, Macao concludes the year on a note of high-quality growth and long-term stability.

PRACTICE OF "PATRIOTS ADMINISTERING MACAO"

On Sept. 14, Macao held elections for its eighth Legislative Assembly, producing 14 directly elected and 12 indirectly elected legislators. With the appointment of seven other members, all 33 seats of the eighth Legislative Assembly were filled.

The Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR is the region's legislative body, and its members are permanent residents of the SAR. Except for the first term, each term lasts four years.

In 2024, the Macao SAR amended its Legislative Assembly Election Law, improving the candidate qualification review process to further implement the principle of "patriots administering Macao" within the legal framework, while also refining stages of the election process to ensure that the election is conducted in a fair, just, clean, and orderly manner.

The newly formed Legislative Assembly brings together a broad range of representatives, including more young people, professionals, and members from diverse backgrounds. Observers note that its composition is more balanced and inclusive, while remaining firmly grounded in patriotism.

Yin Yifen, director of the Social, Economic and Public Policy Research Center at Macao Polytechnic University, said the new legislature is expected to uphold a strong patriotic commitment, faithfully perform its duties under the Constitution and Macao's Basic Law, and contribute to Macao's long-term prosperity and the steady practice of "one country, two systems."

PROGRESS IN ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION

Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR, made clear in his first policy address that advancing appropriate economic diversification is the SAR government's priority. Over the past year, Macao has focused on developing the "1+4" strategy, with the integrated tourism and leisure sector showing a strong recovery.

Tourism rebounded robustly. Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed that in the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor arrivals to Macao increased 14.4 percent year-on-year to some 36.49 million.

According to the DSEC, in the first three quarters, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms at hotel establishments rose by 3.9 percentage points, and total non-gaming spending by visitors increased by 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Emerging industries were also gaining momentum. The value of bonds listed on the Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange exceeded 1 trillion patacas (around 125 billion U.S. dollars). Events such as BEYOND Expo 2025 and the 2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo showcased Macao's growing strengths in finance, technology, and the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions sector.

Economic indicators reflected steady progress. For the first three quarters of 2025, the preliminary figure for GDP expanded by 4.2 percent year-on-year in real terms to 301.33 billion patacas.

Lao Pun Lap, president of the Macao Economic Association, told Xinhua that in 2025, key economic indicators remain stable and positive, fiscal and financial operations are sound, unemployment is low, and full-year GDP growth is expected to exceed 5 percent.

INTEGRATION INTO NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Sporting events this year highlighted Macao's deepening integration into national development. The 15th National Games were jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao in November, drawing nationwide attention to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

For the first time in its 66-year history, the nation's premier multi-sport event expanded beyond the mainland.

"This opportunity is truly rare. I'm honored to win a gold medal at such a special edition of the National Games," said Macao karate athlete Kuok Kin Hang. Kuok, together with Fong Man Hou and Cheang Pei Lok, claimed the title in the men's team kata (amateurs) mass participation event.

Beyond sports, Macao has taken a more proactive approach to aligning with national development, particularly in advancing the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Over the past year, the SAR government established a leadership group to promote the construction of the cooperation zone and issued an industrial development plan for 2025 to 2029. In December, construction of the University of Macao's campus in Hengqin officially started.

Lao Chi Ngai, a legislator of the Macao SAR, said that in 2025, Macao made notable progress in advancing cooperation with the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin, and in better fulfilling its roles as "one center, one platform, and one base" in national development.

Looking ahead, Macao will formulate its third Five-Year Plan for social and economic development and align it with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, Lao said, adding that the city aims to continue contributing its strengths and vitality to national development while opening a new chapter of high-quality growth. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

