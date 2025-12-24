Cultural, tourism trade event on creative life held in Macao

Xinhua) 16:28, December 24, 2025

MACAO, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The "Finest Cultural Gifts From China" Cultural and Tourism Trade Promotion Campaign, themed on "Creativity Illuminates Life," opened on Tuesday at the Macao Fisherman's Wharf and runs through Friday.

The organizer said that the event highlights emerging trends in the cultural and creative industries, drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese culture. It brought together products from nearly 100 enterprises across China.

The event featured a cultural and creative exhibition area, an intangible cultural heritage zone and an interactive entertainment space. A signing ceremony for collaboration in related sectors was also held at the opening.

Wu Zhiliang, president of the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macao, said Macao serves as an ideal platform for showcasing China's traditional culture and advancing creative industries. He noted that the event will provide opportunities for the Macao Special Administrative Region to learn from the mainland and strengthen exchanges.

Gao Hongliang, the fourth-generation inheritor of the Gao family's craft of making Qingdao-style candied hawthorn, said eight varieties were brought to Macao this time. He expressed hope that the activity would help further showcase the charm of Shandong Province's intangible cultural heritages and open up new cooperation opportunities.

The event was jointly hosted by the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macao and the China Culture and Entertainment Industry Association.

