Cargo throughput at Huanghua Port reaches 366 million tonnes in 2025

Xinhua) 10:33, January 16, 2026

A cargo ship is berthed at a container terminal at Huanghua Port, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. The cargo throughput of Huanghua Port reached 366 million tonnes in 2025, an increase of 3.08 percent year on year, which set a historical high, according to statistics with Cangzhou Port Group. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

Quay cranes unload containers at a container terminal at Huanghua Port, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

Quay cranes unload containers from a ship at a container terminal at Huanghua Port, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows a view of a container terminal of Huanghua Port, in Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)

