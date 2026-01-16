Cargo throughput at Huanghua Port reaches 366 million tonnes in 2025
A cargo ship is berthed at a container terminal at Huanghua Port, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. The cargo throughput of Huanghua Port reached 366 million tonnes in 2025, an increase of 3.08 percent year on year, which set a historical high, according to statistics with Cangzhou Port Group. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)
Quay cranes unload containers at a container terminal at Huanghua Port, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. The cargo throughput of Huanghua Port reached 366 million tonnes in 2025, an increase of 3.08 percent year on year, which set a historical high, according to statistics with Cangzhou Port Group. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)
Quay cranes unload containers from a ship at a container terminal at Huanghua Port, Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 15, 2026. The cargo throughput of Huanghua Port reached 366 million tonnes in 2025, an increase of 3.08 percent year on year, which set a historical high, according to statistics with Cangzhou Port Group. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows a view of a container terminal of Huanghua Port, in Cangzhou City of north China's Hebei Province. The cargo throughput of Huanghua Port reached 366 million tonnes in 2025, an increase of 3.08 percent year on year, which set a historical high, according to statistics with Cangzhou Port Group. (Photo by Yuan Liwei/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cargo throughput at Tangshan Port up 2.53 percent year on year
- Intelligent robots reshape operations at Qingdao Port in E China's Shandong
- China's trade corridor sees surge in cargo volume in 2025
- China's landmark trade corridor cargo volume hits record high in 2025
- Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sees cargo throughput surpassing 1.4 billion tonnes in 2025
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.