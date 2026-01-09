Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sees cargo throughput surpassing 1.4 billion tonnes in 2025

Xinhua) 08:21, January 09, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a cargo ship berthing at the Meishan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port saw its cargo throughput surpassing 1.4 billion tonnes in 2025, ranking the first globally for the 17th consecutive year, according to the port.

As a key hub of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has continued to expand its global reach. By the end of 2025, the port had offered more than 300 container shipping routes linking over 700 ports in more than 200 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a view of the Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a view of the Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A cargo ship (L) berths at the Meishan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 8, 2026.

Staff members works at the operations control center of the Meishan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province on Jan. 8, 2026.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the storage yard of a container terminal at the Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows cargo ships berthing at the Meishan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province.

