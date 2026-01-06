Major east China port handles 1.4 bln tonnes of cargo in 2025

Xinhua) 08:45, January 06, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2025 shows a view of the Meishan port area of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

HANGZHOU, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province saw its cargo throughput surpass 1.4 billion tonnes in 2025, ranking first globally in terms of annual cargo throughput for the 17th consecutive year, according to the port.

The port's capacity was significantly boosted by the robust performance of its two major container terminals and transfer terminal, the port said on Monday.

Notably, the Tiaozhoumen Channel, the port's second 300,000-tonne deep-water channel, started operations in December 2025.

As a key hub of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has continued to expand its global reach. By the end of 2025, the port had offered more than 300 container shipping routes linking over 700 ports in more than 200 countries and regions.

Zhejiang, an economic powerhouse on China's eastern coast, has in recent years rolled out an action plan to enhance the competitiveness and global influence of its Ningbo-Zhoushan Port.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)