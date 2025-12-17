North China port sees cargo volume for China-Europe freight trains exceed 5 mln tonnes

Xinhua) 08:51, December 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train entering a rail port in Erenhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The freight volume of China-Europe freight trains passing through the Erenhot Port -- the largest land port between China and Mongolia -- has exceeded 5 million tonnes as of Monday this year, an increase of 22.7 percent year on year, hitting a new record, according to customs authorities.

The port has handled a total of 3,807 China-Europe freight trains this year, transporting 433,600 TEUs of goods, marking year-on-year growth of 17.1 percent and 16.2 percent, respectively, said the China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd.

In 2025, the port added new routes, including routes connecting Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province with Moscow, Russia, and Datong in north China's Shanxi Province with Selyatino, Russia.

Customs authorities have also taken a series of measures to enhance efficiency. Currently, the border inspection time for each train has been reduced to about 20 minutes.

As the sole transit port for the "middle corridor" of the China-Europe freight train network, Erenhot currently operates 74 routes connecting over 70 stations across more than 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.

