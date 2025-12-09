China's Qingdao Port surpasses 700 mln tonnes in cargo throughput in 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows a view of Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The cargo throughput of Qingdao Port in 2025 surpassed 700 million tonnes on Monday, reaching this milestone 15 days earlier compared to 2024.
Qingdao Port has continuously expanded its international logistics network, with nearly 240 routes connecting over 700 ports in over 180 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
