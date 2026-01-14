Cargo throughput at Tangshan Port up 2.53 percent year on year

Xinhua) 08:28, January 14, 2026

A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows a bulk ship unload bulks at the ore terminal of Caofeidian Port Area in Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan Port achieved a total cargo throughput of 883.99 million tonnes in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.53 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

