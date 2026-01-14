Cargo throughput at Tangshan Port up 2.53 percent year on year
A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows a bulk ship unload bulks at the ore terminal of Caofeidian Port Area in Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan Port achieved a total cargo throughput of 883.99 million tonnes in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.53 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows a bulk ship, assisted by tugboats, berthing at the ore terminal of Caofeidian Port Area in Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan Port achieved a total cargo throughput of 883.99 million tonnes in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.53 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows bulk ships, assisted by tugboats, berthing at the ore terminal of Caofeidian Port Area in Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan Port achieved a total cargo throughput of 883.99 million tonnes in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.53 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows bulk ships, assisted by tugboats, berthing at the ore terminal of Caofeidian Port Area in Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan Port achieved a total cargo throughput of 883.99 million tonnes in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.53 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows bulk ships, assisted by tugboats, berthing at the ore terminal of Caofeidian Port Area in Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan Port achieved a total cargo throughput of 883.99 million tonnes in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.53 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows a bulk ship, assisted by tugboats, berthing at the ore terminal of Caofeidian Port Area in Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan Port achieved a total cargo throughput of 883.99 million tonnes in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 2.53 percent. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Intelligent robots reshape operations at Qingdao Port in E China's Shandong
- China's trade corridor sees surge in cargo volume in 2025
- China's landmark trade corridor cargo volume hits record high in 2025
- Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sees cargo throughput surpassing 1.4 billion tonnes in 2025
- Major east China port handles 1.4 bln tonnes of cargo in 2025
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.