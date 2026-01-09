China's trade corridor sees surge in cargo volume in 2025

CHONGQING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a key initiative enhancing global trade connectivity for China's western inland regions, reported a 30 percent year-on-year increase in cargo volume from the southwestern Chongqing Municipality in 2025, local authorities said Thursday.

A total of 327,700 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods worth over 58.31 billion yuan (about 8.3 billion U.S. dollars) were transported from Chongqing via the corridor last year, up 30 percent and 25 percent, respectively, according to the city's port and logistics office.

With Chongqing as its operational hub, the corridor links western China to global markets through multimodal transport routes via seaports or border ports in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Yunnan Province.

Its network now spans 584 ports in 127 countries and regions, handling over 1,300 types of goods, including electronics, vehicles and auto parts, and machinery.

The corridor has significantly improved logistics efficiency and trade accessibility, strengthening its role as a vital artery for the export of goods from China's western inland, said an official with the office.

