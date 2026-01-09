China's landmark trade corridor cargo volume hits record high in 2025
A drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a train leaving the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service handled a record 1.425 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo in 2025, marking a 47.6 percent increase and surpassing the one-million-TEU milestone for the first time, China Railway Nanning Group said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service handled a record 1.425 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo in 2025, marking a 47.6 percent increase and surpassing the one-million-TEU milestone for the first time, China Railway Nanning Group said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service handled a record 1.425 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo in 2025, marking a 47.6 percent increase and surpassing the one-million-TEU milestone for the first time, China Railway Nanning Group said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service handled a record 1.425 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo in 2025, marking a 47.6 percent increase and surpassing the one-million-TEU milestone for the first time, China Railway Nanning Group said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Major east China port handles 1.4 bln tonnes of cargo in 2025
- Beibu Gulf Port of China's Guangxi sees annual container throughput exceed 10 million TEUs
- Shandong's port cargo throughput exceeds 1.9 bln tonnes in 2025
- China-Mongolia border port sees rise in cross-border traffic
- North China port sees cargo volume for China-Europe freight trains exceed 5 mln tonnes
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.