China's landmark trade corridor cargo volume hits record high in 2025

Xinhua) 08:22, January 09, 2026

A drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows a train leaving the Nanning International Railway Port in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service handled a record 1.425 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo in 2025, marking a 47.6 percent increase and surpassing the one-million-TEU milestone for the first time, China Railway Nanning Group said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

