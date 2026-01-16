Winter fishing festival kicks off at Hasuhai Lake in Hohhot, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 09:18, January 16, 2026

An actress performs an ice-and-snow-themed dance during the fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Mingjun)

The fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival and a Spring Festival-themed tourism campaign officially kicked off on Jan. 10 in Tumd Left Banner of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, combining traditional fishing culture, ice-and-snow recreation, hot spring leisure, local cuisine and folk activities to energize the winter tourism season.

Centered on centuries-old winter fishing culture and traditions, the festival features an opening ceremony and five themed activities that will run on a regular basis, offering visitors diverse winter experiences.

The opening ceremony was held at the lakeside cultural and commercial zone and nearby docking zone of the Hasuhai scenic area. It included a traditional ritual marking the opening of the winter fishing season and the highly anticipated auction of the season's first catch at Hasuhai Lake.

After spirited bidding, the prized "first fish" was sold for 888,800 yuan ($127,384.32).

In the designated fishing area, horse-drawn carts led the way as fishermen demonstrated the entire winter fishing process—from hauling nets to harvesting fish—creating a spectacular scene of fish leaping from the frozen lake.

Freshly stewed fish and local specialty food were offered to visitors in the food tasting area at the venue.

The fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival and Hohhot's 2026 Spring Festival-themed tourism campaign will run through mid-February, covering the entire winter tourism season.

This year's winter fishing festival has newly introduced interactive auctions and lucky draws open to the public. In the coming weeks, visitors can enjoy ice-and-snow activities across five major themes, including ice fishing, ice racing, hot spring experiences, ice-house dining, and ice angling.

As the core highlight of the festival, traditional winter fishing techniques that have been passed down for over a thousand years will be demonstrated by professional fishing teams, and visitors will be able to take part in hands-on winter fishing experiences on weekends, according to credible sources.

Fishermen head to a fishing spot during the fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Mingjun)

Fishermen carry out winter fishing operations on the frozen Hasuhai Lake during the fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Mingjun)

Fish caught at Hasuhai Lake during the winter fishing season await auction during the fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Mingjun)

The first net of fish caught at Hasuhai Lake during the winter fishing season is displayed ahead of an auction at the fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Mingjun)

Crowds gather at the opening ceremony of the fourth Hasuhai Lake winter fishing festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wei Mingjun)

