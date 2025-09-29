Hui'an women preserve ancient fishing traditions in SE China's Fujian

Hui'an women demonstrate how to cast a fishing net in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

On a warm autumn day along the coast of Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province, local women of Hui'an move across the mudflats casting fishing nets. Their graceful movements create a striking scene along the shoreline.

Hui'an women belong to one of Fujian Province's three main coastal fishing communities, alongside Xunpu and Meizhou women. Their traditional clothing has been designated as intangible cultural heritage.

At dusk, the fishing port bustles with activity as Hui'an women sell their daily catch. In the town's leisure district, decorative patterns inspired by their traditional clothing grace building facades. In local workshops, heritage artisans teach embroidery techniques to global audiences via livestream. These women are bridging centuries-old traditions with digital innovation, ensuring their cultural legacy endures for future generations.

Tourists dressed as Hui'an women pose for photos by the seaside in Hui'an, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

The Chongwu peninsula in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

An aerial view of a fishing port in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Models wearing traditional Hui'an women's clothing at a cultural park in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

A Hui'an woman sells seafood in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Zeng Ruting, an inheritor of Hui'an women's costume traditions, an intangible cultural heritage, displays traditional clothing in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Clay sculptures depicting Hui'an women in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)

