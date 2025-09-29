Hui'an women preserve ancient fishing traditions in SE China's Fujian
Hui'an women demonstrate how to cast a fishing net in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
On a warm autumn day along the coast of Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province, local women of Hui'an move across the mudflats casting fishing nets. Their graceful movements create a striking scene along the shoreline.
Hui'an women belong to one of Fujian Province's three main coastal fishing communities, alongside Xunpu and Meizhou women. Their traditional clothing has been designated as intangible cultural heritage.
At dusk, the fishing port bustles with activity as Hui'an women sell their daily catch. In the town's leisure district, decorative patterns inspired by their traditional clothing grace building facades. In local workshops, heritage artisans teach embroidery techniques to global audiences via livestream. These women are bridging centuries-old traditions with digital innovation, ensuring their cultural legacy endures for future generations.
Tourists dressed as Hui'an women pose for photos by the seaside in Hui'an, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
The Chongwu peninsula in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
An aerial view of a fishing port in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
Models wearing traditional Hui'an women's clothing at a cultural park in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
A Hui'an woman sells seafood in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
Zeng Ruting, an inheritor of Hui'an women's costume traditions, an intangible cultural heritage, displays traditional clothing in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Clay sculptures depicting Hui'an women in Hui'an county, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Changqian)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vessels set sail as summer fishing moratorium ends on East China Sea
- Over 100 fishing vessels head for the sea in NE China's Liaoning as fishing season starts
- Fishing season starts in South China Sea
- A sea of trawlers
- China's giant vessel makes floating salmon farm a reality
- China's ratification of Agreement on Port State Measures significant step in fighting illegal fishing
- Bountiful catch brings fishermen home to Aojiao village, east China's Fujian Province
- Small Chinese town produces nearly 55 percent of world's fishing lines
- Feature: China-Guinea Bissau fisheries partnership thrives as fleet sets season-first sail
- Winter fishing draws global tourists to China's frozen lakes
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.