Ice dragon boat race bridges Cambridge, Oxford youth with Chinese peers

Xinhua) 10:16, January 12, 2026

HARBIN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Cheers pierced the frigid air over the frozen Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday, as students from elite Chinese and British universities competed in a first-of-its-kind ice dragon boat race.

The inaugural "HIT-Cambridge-Oxford Cup" Ice Dragon Boat International Friendship Race was held in the provincial capital Harbin, known as China's "Ice City," bringing together 14 teams, including those from Oxford, Cambridge, Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), as well as universities from Hong Kong and Macao.

"It's been a fantastic experience. We've really enjoyed it," said Edward Townsend, a student from Cambridge University, adding that it was their first time trying dragon boat racing on ice, and that tackling the freezing cold was a real challenge.

"It's been very difficult for us to adapt. But I think we've taken it on," Townsend added, with his team securing a first prize in the race.

Unlike traditional water dragon boating, ice dragon boating requires athletes to use ice picks to propel the boat forward on solid ice.

Daniel Foran, a team member from Oxford University, highlighted the technical challenge.

"It requires a lot of upper body strength, whereas normally rowing is very much in the legs in the lower body," Foran said. He found the technical difference "very interesting to learn about" and thanked the HIT coach for the generous tips and training.

Besides the competition, participants also got to enjoy some cultural activities, visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World, feeding Siberian tigers in a park and sampling local cuisine.

The race aimed to build a "boat" for mutual learning between youths, connecting the rowing traditions of Oxford and Cambridge with HIT, said Chen Jie, Party chief of HIT, the university that initiated the event.

As noted in the recommendations for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), China will expand high-standard opening up in the education sector.

Yang Dan, an official from the Ministry of Education, stated in a video speech at the opening ceremony that the friendship race is a sports event that integrates Harbin's ice and snow characteristics, combining tradition and innovation, education, and sports.

"I hope that the gathering on ice would serve as a positive beginning for youth exchanges between China and Britain, as well as an important link for universities to expand cooperation and jointly nurture talent," Yang said.

Townsend looks forward to continuing to interact with HIT and seeing the HIT students again in the future.

"Maybe we can hold a boat racing in the future with Oxford and Cambridge in the UK, where HIT can come over," he said.

