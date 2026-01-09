In pics: 28th Harbin international snow sculpture competition in NE China
A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026. The 28th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off here on Tuesday, attracting 25 teams of snow sculptors from 13 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
