Opening ceremony of "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in NE China
Young artists perform at the opening ceremony of the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Artists perform at the opening ceremony of the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Artists pose for photos at the opening ceremony of the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Young artists perform at the opening ceremony of the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Young artists perform at the opening ceremony of the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A delegate to the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" tries her hands trimming an ice sculpture after the opening ceremony of the dialogue in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Delegates to the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- 28th Harbin int'l snow sculpture competition kicks off
- Harbin holds first ice and snow expo for global industry
- Harbin opens its 42nd Ice and Snow Festival
- Themed high-speed train of Harbin Ice-Snow World starts operation in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Competitors shine at 37th China Harbin Int'l Ice Sculpture Competition
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.