Opening ceremony of "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in NE China

Xinhua) 13:12, January 07, 2026

Young artists perform at the opening ceremony of the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" held in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A delegate to the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" tries her hands trimming an ice sculpture after the opening ceremony of the dialogue in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Delegates to the "Global Mayors Dialogue in Harbin" visit the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The opening ceremony of the dialogue was held at the Harbin Ice-Snow World here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

