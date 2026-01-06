Home>>
Harbin opens its 42nd Ice and Snow Festival
(Ecns.cn) 11:03, January 06, 2026
Harbin opens its 42nd Ice and Snow Festival at Harbin Ice-Snow World on Jan. 5, 2026, the world's largest ice and snow theme park and the city's signature tourist attraction. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
