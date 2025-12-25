View of Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in China's Heilongjiang
A drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a view of Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The ice and snow carnival here kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows people playing volleyball on ice at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The ice and snow carnival here kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
People have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. The ice and snow carnival here kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
People have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. The ice and snow carnival here kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A child takes part in a tug-of-war game on ice at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. The ice and snow carnival here kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
People have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. The ice and snow carnival here kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
Related Stories
- First northeast folk culture-themed train launched in China's Harbin
- Harbin Ice-Snow World dazzles visitors day and night
- World's largest ice and snow theme park opens, igniting China's winter tourism fever
- Harbin unveils iconic giant snowman as peak tourism season approaches
- Tourists visit Central Street in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.