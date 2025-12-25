View of Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a view of Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The ice and snow carnival here kicked off on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows people playing volleyball on ice at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A child takes part in a tug-of-war game on ice at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People have fun at Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

