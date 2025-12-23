First northeast folk culture-themed train launched in China's Harbin
Actresses stage a folk performance for passengers on the platform at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 22, 2025. Train K7041, the first northeast folk culture-themed train operated this winter, departed from Harbin Railway Station and headed for Mohe City on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2025 shows a sleeping compartment of Train K7041 at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Train K7041, the first northeast folk culture-themed train operated this winter, departed from Harbin Railway Station and headed for Mohe City on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A passenger is seen on Train K7041 at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 22, 2025. Train K7041, the first northeast folk culture-themed train operated this winter, departed from Harbin Railway Station and headed for Mohe City on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Passengers walk past Train K7041 at Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Dec. 22, 2025. Train K7041, the first northeast folk culture-themed train operated this winter, departed from Harbin Railway Station and headed for Mohe City on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
