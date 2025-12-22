Five trapped in coal mine flooding in northeast China

Xinhua) 10:40, December 22, 2025

This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows a rescue vehicle at the Datonggou coal mine of Heilongjiang Fengyuan Mining Co., Ltd. in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Five people were trapped underground after a coal mine was flooded early Sunday in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

HARBIN, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Five people were trapped underground after a coal mine was flooded early Sunday in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said.

The flooding occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Datonggou coal mine of Heilongjiang Fengyuan Mining Co., Ltd. in the city of Jixi, the Jixi publicity department said.

Local authorities have set up a joint rescue headquarters, and the rescue operation is underway.

