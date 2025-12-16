Home>>
Workers build giant snowman in Harbin
(People's Daily App) 16:42, December 16, 2025
Workers build a giant snowman at Qunli Music Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. Standing 19 meters tall and made from 3,000 cubic meters of snow, this year's snowman is one meter taller than last year's.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists take travel photos at square of architecture art in Harbin
- In pics: giant snowman at Qunli music park in Harbin
- World's largest ice and snow theme park to open in northeast China
- Workers build giant snowman in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Ice and Snow World in Harbin enters final stage of construction
- Main tower of 27th edition of Harbin Ice and Snow World topped out in NE China
- Iconic snow sculpture landscape of 38th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo unveiled
- Ice collection underway on frozen stretches of Songhua River in Harbin
- In China's "ice city," ice harvest sets stage for winter tourism season
- 27th edition of Ice and Snow World in Harbin under construction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.