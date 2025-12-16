Workers build giant snowman in Harbin

(People's Daily App) 16:42, December 16, 2025

Workers build a giant snowman at Qunli Music Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province. Standing 19 meters tall and made from 3,000 cubic meters of snow, this year's snowman is one meter taller than last year's.

