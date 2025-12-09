Ice collection underway on frozen stretches of Songhua River in Harbin

Workers collect ice at the Harbin section of Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2025.

The ice collection is underway on the frozen stretches of the Songhua River in China's "ice city" Harbin. The ice chunks harvested here will be carved into slides, castles and other landmarks in the capital of Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo shows workers collecting ice at the Harbin section of Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2025.

The ice collection is underway on the frozen stretches of the Songhua River in China's "ice city" Harbin. The ice chunks harvested here will be carved into slides, castles and other landmarks in the capital of Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

