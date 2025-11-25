27th Harbin Ice-Snow World to officially begin construction in NE China
A machinery transports ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 24, 2025. The 27th edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park in Harbin, will officially begin construction on Nov. 25 this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Staff members remove the covering on the ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 24, 2025. The 27th edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park in Harbin, will officially begin construction on Nov. 25 this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2025 shows staff members removing the covering on the ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 27th edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park in Harbin, will officially begin construction on Nov. 25 this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A staff member removes the covering on the ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 24, 2025. The 27th edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park in Harbin, will officially begin construction on Nov. 25 this year. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
