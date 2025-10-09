Autumn scenery of wetland parks in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:36, October 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Jinhewan wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of a wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Jinhewan wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Jinhewan wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Taiyangdao (Sun Island) National Wetland Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of a wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows the autumn scenery of the Jinhewan wetland park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With abundant wetland resources, Harbin has been vigorously constructing wetland tourism area for leisure travel to tap its unique natural and historical resources. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)