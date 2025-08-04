Ice, snow economy revitalizes NE China in summer heat

Xinhua) 14:42, August 04, 2025

HARBIN, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- While much of China swelters under scorching summer heat, Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is drawing visitors with a refreshing contrast, offering a chilly escape fueled by its renowned ice and snow tourism.

Although it is no longer the official ice and snow season, Harbin Ice and Snow World Park remains a popular destination. Its indoor pavilion, maintained at minus 10 degrees Celsius, features nine themed areas and 19 attractions that blend urban culture, artistic creativity and ice-themed innovations.

Visitors can explore ice sculpture exhibits, displays on the history of the Asian Winter Games and European-style streetscapes. Simulated snowfall, a giant slide and figure skating performances add to the immersive experience.

"Harbin people brought winter into summer. It's amazing and beautiful. I have to tell my friends that Harbin is worth visiting," said a tourist surnamed Li from south China's Guangdong Province.

From January to June this year, Harbin welcomed 86.98 million tourist visits and recorded 137.58 billion yuan (about 19.27 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue, up 17.8 percent and 14 percent year on year, respectively, according to the Harbin municipal bureau of culture, radio, television and tourism.

"Since Harbin's ice and snow tourism went viral, the ice and snow economy has grown rapidly," said Li Zhuomin, deputy director of the bureau, adding that the boom has created jobs across facility construction, maintenance, tourism services and catering, boosting consumption and driving economic growth.

According to Wei Pengju, director of the institute of cultural economics at the Central University of Finance and Economics, Harbin's ice and snow economy is experiencing a "leapfrog development." The unique resources and lifestyle play a key role in helping the city stand out from other similar destinations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)