Summer coolness in Harbin attracts tourists for vacation

Xinhua) 08:48, August 04, 2025

Tourists interact with an accordionist from Russia at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 22, 2025.

Attracted by the coolness in summer, many tourists come to Harbin for vacation.

Taking advantage of its historical heritage, Harbin in recent years has accelerated the transformation of historical and cultural blocks and the utilization of old buildings, which has promoted the prosperity of the city's tourism industry. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

People cool off in tents by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 6, 2025.

A drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows people sitting on the steps to enjoy the cool air by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows performers dancing during a float parade on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

People enjoy the sunset glow by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 25, 2025.

A drone photo taken on July 20, 2025 shows people walking around and taking photos in the sunset outside the Harbin Grand Theatre in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows people watching a folk choir performance by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows people sitting on the steps to enjoy the cool air by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Tourists drive a motorboat on the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 6, 2025.

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows people having fun by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Tourists pose for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Aug. 1, 2025.

People visit the Chinese Baroque Historic and Cultural Block in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 30, 2025.

Tourists sit on the steps to enjoy the cool air by the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Aug. 1, 2025.

People buy food on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 8, 2025.

A dressed-up tourist poses for photos in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on June 8, 2025.

Tourists take selfies with Modern popsicles on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Aug. 1, 2025.

People visit a scenic spot on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 30, 2025.

People visit a scenic spot on the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 30, 2025.

People visit the Chinese Baroque Historic and Cultural Block in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 30, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taking on Aug. 1, 2025 shows tourists near the Harbin Flood Control Memorial Tower in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

