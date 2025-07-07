23rd Harbin International Beer Festival held in China's Heilongjiang
A drone photo shows visitors enjoying food and beer at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025.
Visitors enjoy beer at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025.
Visitors watch a performance at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025.
A drone photo shows the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025.
A drone light show is staged at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025.
