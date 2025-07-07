23rd Harbin International Beer Festival held in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:40, July 07, 2025

A drone photo shows visitors enjoying food and beer at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025.

The beer festival kicked off here Saturday night, showcasing more than 1,000 varieties of beer from over 10 countries and regions. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy beer at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)



Visitors watch a performance at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)



A drone photo shows the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)



A drone light show is staged at the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)



