Harbin to establish premier winter sports training center following Asian Games success

Xinhua) 15:38, May 23, 2025

HARBIN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, the host city of the ninth Asian Winter Games, is developing a world-class winter sports training center aimed at boosting the development of winter sports across Asia.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) praised the successful hosting of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin in February and proposed designating Harbin's ice venues and Yabuli's snow facilities as a premier training hub. The OCA suggested signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Municipal Government of Harbin.

The MoU was officially signed on the second day of the 45th OCA General Assembly in Kuwait on May 12.

"The success of the Asian Winter Games has greatly stimulated the entrepreneurial enthusiasm of the people of Harbin. At present, our city is planning the high-quality development of a winter sports training center for athletes from all over Asia, in joint collaboration with the Olympic Council of Asia," said Deputy Mayor of Harbin City Zhang Haihua.

The MoU was welcomed by OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam. "This is an important step for the development of athletes in Asia in winter sports," said Al Musallam. "We must ensure that this agreement is implemented and that the welfare of the athletes is ensured."

The center's inaugural programs will include the OCA-ISU Figure Skating Youth Training Camp, scheduled to take place in Harbin in August 2025.

"This MoU ensures optimal use of our Games venues while cultivating young talent," said Harbin Sports Bureau Director Bai Zhiguo. "It will significantly promote winter sports participation throughout Asia."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)