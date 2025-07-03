Delivery ceremony for independently developed impulse turbine held in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:52, July 03, 2025

This photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a scene of the delivery ceremony for the newly developed impulse turbine at the factory area of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited under Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The world's first single-unit 500 MW impulse turbine developed by Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited for the Datang Zala Hydropower Station in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was delivered here on Wednesday.

The independently developed impulse turbine consists of 21 precision water ladles, with an outer diameter of 6.23 meters, a thickness of 1.34 meters, and a weight of about 80 tons. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A drone photo taken on July 2, 2025 shows a newly developed impulse turbine loaded on a special truck at the factory area of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited under Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The world's first single-unit 500 MW impulse turbine developed by Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited for the Datang Zala Hydropower Station in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was delivered here on Wednesday.

The independently developed impulse turbine consists of 21 precision water ladles, with an outer diameter of 6.23 meters, a thickness of 1.34 meters, and a weight of about 80 tons. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

A staff member directs the loading of a newly developed impulse turbine to a special truck at the factory area of Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited under Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 2, 2025.

The world's first single-unit 500 MW impulse turbine developed by Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited for the Datang Zala Hydropower Station in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was delivered here on Wednesday.

The independently developed impulse turbine consists of 21 precision water ladles, with an outer diameter of 6.23 meters, a thickness of 1.34 meters, and a weight of about 80 tons. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)