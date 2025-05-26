Harbin Veterinary Research Institute holds open day in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:10, May 26, 2025

A child looks through a microscope during an open day of the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 24, 2025. The Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, subordinated to the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, held an open day with many popular science activities on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

