Harbin Veterinary Research Institute holds open day in China's Heilongjiang
A child looks through a microscope during an open day of the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 24, 2025. The Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, subordinated to the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, held an open day with many popular science activities on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Children experience experimental equipment during an open day of the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 24, 2025. The Harbin Veterinary Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences held an open day of popular science activities on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
