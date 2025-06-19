Snow in Summer? World's largest ice-and-snow theme park launches new cool offerings

HARBIN, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The world's largest ice and snow theme park, Harbin Ice-Snow World, will introduce a range of new summer tourism offerings, including immersive performances and an international beer festival, to provide visitors with a uniquely refreshing summer experience.

The move marks a strategic expansion for the park, which is famous for its winter attractions, as it seeks to attract global tourists year-round.

Sun Zemin, deputy director of the marketing department at Harbin Ice-Snow World, noted that the park has built an outdoor snow play zone at the Snowflake Ferris Wheel Square. By implementing advanced snow-making technology, it can create outdoor "snowfall" even in temperatures exceeding 20 degrees Celsius, enabling visitors to enjoy winter activities like snow slides, according to Sun.

Additionally, the indoor ice-snow facility -- which debuted last summer -- has been fully upgraded with new ice sculptures and interactive experiences, Sun added.

Certified by the Guinness World Records as the world's "largest indoor ice and snow theme park," the facility maintains an indoor temperature of minus 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, with all of its amusement projects crafted from ice and snow.

Sun added that the newly designed Sun Island Ice and Snow Art Gallery will open on July 1, showcasing classic snow sculptures from past Sun Island Snow Sculpture Art Expos.

Beyond ice-and-snow offerings, the park has also curated various entertainment and culinary offerings, including Meet Harbin, a large-scale immersive show that debuted last summer, set to return on June 26. The show blends songs, dances, drama, aerial acrobatics, and water sports into a visual spectacle.

In addition, on July 5, the park will host the 23rd Harbin International Beer Festival.

Located in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Harbin Ice-Snow World boasts magnificent ice-snow sculptures in winter, making it one of China's top ice-and-snow tourism destinations.

Last winter, it received a record 3.56 million visitors, representing a 31.4 percent year-on-year increase, hitting a new record high.

