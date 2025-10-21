China's Harbin enters heating season

Xinhua) 10:00, October 21, 2025

A staff member inspects heating facilities at a heating service company in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2025. Harbin, China's northernmost provincial capital, entered its heating season on Monday. Residents are now benefiting from improved heating services following an upgrade to the heating system. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member works at a heat exchange station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2025. Harbin, China's northernmost provincial capital, entered its heating season on Monday. Residents are now benefiting from improved heating services following an upgrade to the heating system. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A resident displays a device with one-click repair report function in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2025. Harbin, China's northernmost provincial capital, entered its heating season on Monday. Residents are now benefiting from improved heating services following an upgrade to the heating system. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member inspects heating facilities at a heat exchange station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 20, 2025. Harbin, China's northernmost provincial capital, entered its heating season on Monday. Residents are now benefiting from improved heating services following an upgrade to the heating system. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows a heating service company in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, China's northernmost provincial capital, entered its heating season on Monday. Residents are now benefiting from improved heating services following an upgrade to the heating system. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows heating facilities at a heating service company in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, China's northernmost provincial capital, entered its heating season on Monday. Residents are now benefiting from improved heating services following an upgrade to the heating system. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

