27th edition of Ice and Snow World in Harbin under construction
Workers are seen at the construction site of Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 5, 2025. The 27th edition of Ice and Snow World in Harbin has recently kicked off its construction work, which involves more than 10,000 workers and about 1,000 machines. The park area is expected to be extended to 1.2 million square meters, the largest of all editions in history. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
