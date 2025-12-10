Iconic snow sculpture landscape of 38th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo unveiled
A drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows tourists taking photos in front of "Mr. Snowman" at the Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. "Mr. Snowman," an iconic snow sculpture landscape of the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo with a height of 23.8 meters and made with 5,000 cubic meters of snow, was officially unveiled at the Sun Island scenic spot on Tuesday. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)
