Tourists visit Central Street in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:59, December 17, 2025

Tourists take photos of an installation on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Light decorations are seen on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A tourist poses for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists pose for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists visit the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists pose for photos on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Light decorations are seen on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Light decorations are seen on the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists visit the Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 16, 2025. As one of the most popular attractions in Harbin, the Central Street, which is renowned for its diverse European-style architecture, wows tourists with its ice and snow sculptures and folk shows during the city's tourism boom this winter. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)