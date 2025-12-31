Over 5,000 donated historical artifacts displayed at Unit 731 museum

HARBIN, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A special exhibition featuring more than 5,000 donated artifacts and historical materials opened Wednesday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, aiming to expose the atrocities committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, a notorious Japanese germ-warfare unit during World War II.

Held at the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, the exhibition also aims to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Over the past year, the exhibition hall has received 3,215 sets of artifacts and 22,882 pages of archival materials donated by the public. From this collection, 1,524 artifact sets and 3,482 pages of archives were selected for the exhibition.

These exhibits provide multi-dimensional evidence of the atrocities committed by the Japanese invaders, including germ warfare and human experiments, according to the exhibition hall, which was built on the former site of the headquarters of Unit 731 in Harbin.

Jin Chengmin, curator of the exhibition hall, said at the opening ceremony that the exhibits provide evidence of the Japanese invaders' crimes against humanity and enrich the hall's collection.

The exhibition is free to the public and will run through March 31, 2026.

Unit 731 was a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base established in Harbin as the nerve center for Japanese biological warfare in China and Southeast Asia during WWII.

At least 3,000 people were used for human experiments by Unit 731, and more than 300,000 people in China were killed by Japan's biological weapons.

