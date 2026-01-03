37th China Harbin Int'l Ice Sculpture Competition kicks off

An aerial drone photo shows competitors working on ice sculptures during the 37th China Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2026. The competition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A competitor works on an ice sculpture during the 37th China Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2026. The competition kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

