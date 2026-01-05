Themed high-speed train of Harbin Ice-Snow World starts operation in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:22, January 05, 2026

Performers pose for a photo in front of the bullet train No.G1276, the first themed high-speed train of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, at Harbin West Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

HARBIN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The first high-speed train with the theme of the Harbin Ice-Snow World began service from Harbin West Station in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday, heading for Wuhan City in central China's Hubei Province.

Featuring unique interior and exterior decorations of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the themed high-speed train serves as a mobile emblem to boost the ice and snow economy.

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2026 shows the unveiling ceremony of the bullet train No.G1276, the first themed high-speed train of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, at Harbin West Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Jan. 4, 2026 shows an interior view of the bullet train No.G1276, the first themed high-speed train of the Harbin Ice-Snow World. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Performers dance outside the bullet train No.G1276, the first themed high-speed train of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, at Harbin West Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Passengers put luggage in place on the bullet train No.G1276, the first themed high-speed train of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, Jan. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Passengers pose for a group photo on the bullet train No.G1276, the first themed high-speed train of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, Jan. 4, 2026. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)

The bullet train No.G1276, the first themed high-speed train of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, departs from Harbin West Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2026. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

