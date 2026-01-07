28th Harbin int'l snow sculpture competition kicks off
Contestants work on a snow sculpture at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The 28th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off here on Tuesday, attracting 25 teams of snow sculptors from 13 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A contestant moves a snow block at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
A contestant takes photos at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
A drone photo shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The 28th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off here on Tuesday, attracting 25 teams of snow sculptors from 13 countries. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026. The 28th Harbin international snow sculpture competition kicked off here on Tuesday, attracting 25 teams of snow sculptors from 13 countries. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)
A contestant works on a snow sculpture at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
Contestants work on a snow sculpture at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
Contestants work on a snow sculpture at the compound for the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
