In pics: giant snowman at Qunli music park in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take selfie in front of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A tourist takes photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.
Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Frozen Songhua River in Harbin draws crowds for ice-and-snow-themed amusements
- 38th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo held in NE China's Harbin
- Harbin's subzero magic: turning winter chill into a hot economy
- In pics: 28th Harbin international snow sculpture competition in NE China
- Global tourists discover "Cool China" at world's largest ice-and-snow park
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.