In pics: giant snowman at Qunli music park in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:12, January 12, 2026

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take selfie in front of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist takes photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists take photos of the iconic giant snowman at the Qunli music park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026.

Standing 19 meters tall, measuring 14 meters in length and 11 meters in width, the snowman was dug and carved out of over 3,500 cubic meters of snow, with tourists swarming to take pictures of its classic red scarf and round face. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)