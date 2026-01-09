Harbin's subzero magic: turning winter chill into a hot economy

(People's Daily App) 13:18, January 09, 2026

What makes Harbin a global sensation? Every year, over 90 million visitors flock here, fueling an ice‑and‑snow economy worth tens of billions of dollars. From thrilling winter adventures for tourists to new avenues of cooperation explored by mayors from around the world, Harbin shows how "cold" resources can power a vibrant, "hot" economy.

