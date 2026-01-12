Frozen Songhua River in Harbin draws crowds for ice-and-snow-themed amusements

A drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows people participating in a "dragon boat" competition on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The surface of the Harbin section of Songhua River, now solidly frozen, serves as a "fun field," where locals and tourists alike enjoy themselves with ice-and-snow-themed amusements. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

Tourists play on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists pose for photos on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists ride snow motorbike on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists pose for photos on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist poses for photos on horseback on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People view a robotic dog on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A child plays on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A child rides sled pulled by a robotic dog on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A child rides sled pulled by a robotic dog on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists dance on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist plays a "water to ice" stunt by splashing water into the cold air on the frozen surface of the Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

