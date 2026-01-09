38th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo held in NE China's Harbin
A foreign tourist dances to the music while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026.
The ongoing snow sculpture art expo, with an exhibition area of 1.5 million square meters, is attracting visitors to its stunning ice and snow landscapes. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Tourists pose for photos with a giant snowman while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2026.
Foreign tourists pose for photos while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026.
Tourists pose for photos with a snow sculpture while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2026.
Children take part in a tug-of-war game while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026.
Tourists pose for photos with a snow sculpture while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2026.
Tourists take photos of a snow sculpture featuring Ne Zha, a character from Chinese mythology, while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 7, 2026.
Tourists take photos with giant panda-shaped snow sculptures while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026.
Tourists ride on ice while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026.
Foreign tourists ride on ice while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026.
Tourists pose for photos while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
Tourists have fun while visiting the 38th Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2026.
