Ukraine confirms Russian use of hypersonic missile in attack

Xinhua) 15:00, January 10, 2026

KIEV, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday confirmed that Russia used an Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile in its attack on Ukraine overnight into Friday.

"Overall, last night there were 242 drones. There were also 13 ballistic missiles targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, as well as 22 cruise missiles," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on the social platform X.

The Oreshnik hypersonic missile is capable of reaching high speeds, according to media reports. In November 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia had successfully tested the missile system, hitting targets in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Russia's overnight assault killed at least 4 people and injured 25 others in Kiev, according to the Kiev City Prosecutor's Office.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine will initiate an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, as well as a response within the European Union, following the strike.

