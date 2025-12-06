U.S., Ukraine agree on security framework: state department

Xinhua) 14:03, December 06, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Department of State said on Friday that U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators met over two days and agreed on the framework of security arrangements.

"Over two days, Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andriy Hnatov for constructive discussions on advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

"The group had their sixth meeting over the past two weeks. Secretary Umerov reaffirmed that Ukraine's priority is securing a settlement that protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future," the statement said.

The participants discussed the results of recent meeting between the U.S. side and the Russians, and the two parties also agreed on the framework of security arrangements and discussed necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain a lasting peace.

Both parties agreed that real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings.

The two sides also separately reviewed the "future prosperity agenda" which aims to support Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, joint U.S.-Ukraine economic initiatives and long-term recovery projects.

The parties will continue the discussions on Saturday, the statement said.

The meetings were held in Miami, Florida, according to earlier media reports.

