U.S., Ukrainian negotiators meet in Miami: report
WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators held the second day of talks in Miami, the U.S. state of Florida, continuing discussions on the U.S.-proposed peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said Friday, according to a report from U.S. online media outlet Axios.
The report said that the talks came after a roughly five-hour meeting that ended early Wednesday among U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Witkoff and Kushner met Ukrainian officials for two hours on Thursday evening, and resumed talks on Friday morning. They briefed the Ukrainians in detail about their meeting with Putin and presented new ideas to bridge the gaps between the parties, according to the report.
The Thursday talks were "positive," and they are likely to continue into the weekend, a U.S. official told Axios.
The Ukrainian delegation in Miami is headed by Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's secretary of National Security and Defense Council, and Andrii Hnatov, chief of the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, the report said.
