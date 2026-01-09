Ice-and-snow tourism in China's Sichuan attracts travelers at home and abroad
Tourists have fun at a ski resort in Lixian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 5, 2026.
Sichuan ranks among the world's richest regions in low-latitude ice-and-snow tourism, and by leveraging its iconic landscapes that blend snowy mountains with mild temperatures, the province has become a popular destination for travelers at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Malaysian tourists have fun at a ski resort in Lixian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 5, 2026.
People ski at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
People have fun at a ski resort in Lixian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 5, 2026.
A man learns skiing following the guidance of a coach at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
People ski at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
People ski at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
Tourists have fun at a ski resort in Lixian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 5, 2026.
A drone photo shows people having fun at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
A boy skis at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
People take a chairlift to the top of ski slopes at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
A drone photo shows people skiing at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
Tourists pose for photos at a ski resort in Lixian County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 5, 2026.
People ski at a ski resort in Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 6, 2026.
